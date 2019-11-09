Expect a post-election
decline in moral values
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Nov. 5 was a dismal day for many of us in Virginia as we can now expect further decline of moral values in our political system. The limited restrictions we now have on abortions will likely tumble and, with it, expect to see abortion centers pop up on every corner. Where have the values of our Founding Fathers and authors of the original Constitution gone? Let's all hope for better results next November.
Richard L. Boehling Sr.
Henrico.
Richard L. Boehling Sr - I was raised in a Democrat household and initially considered myself to be a Democrat. Then, while participating in party activities, I saw so much corruption and moral depravity that I started to vote Republican. I have seen no reason to stop voting Republican.
What a bunch of horse manure....You and yours lost decisively....Next November we'll do the same to Trump and the national GOP.
