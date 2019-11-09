Expect a post-election

decline in moral values

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Nov. 5 was a dismal day for many of us in Virginia as we can now expect further decline of moral values in our political system. The limited restrictions we now have on abortions will likely tumble and, with it, expect to see abortion centers pop up on every corner. Where have the values of our Founding Fathers and authors of the original Constitution gone? Let's all hope for better results next November.

Richard L. Boehling Sr.

Henrico.

