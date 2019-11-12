Lack of 'red' area turnout
puts state in a bad place
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When our elections are for the office of the president of the United States, we have the Electoral College to protect the less-populated states from being overrun by states with greater populations. There are some people who would like to do away with the Electoral College, and that would be more than harmful.
That said, we do not have such protection in state elections. As has been seen in the recent election and going even further back, even though the map of Virginia is more red than blue, certain sections (i.e., Northern Virginia and some areas to the southeast), are very blue and vastly populated. The results of the recent election can be laid mostly at the feet of the blue areas; however, not all the blame can be put there. Some conservatives, Republicans, etc., simply did not get out and cast votes on Nov. 5 as they certainly should have. I think I can safely say to all those who did not take the time and make the effort to get out and vote: Shame on you. Now we're deeply in a very bad place. Come January, the state Senate and House of Delegates will be pretty much governed by Democrats. That, along with a Democratic governor, will make the road ahead very rough and rocky.
Someone pointed out to me that several decades ago we faced the same scenario and we survived having Democrats in all three branches. My response was that you cannot equate today's society with the one we were in more than 20 years ago. Society has changed and generally not for the better.
The words in an old bluegrass song come to mind, "Don't this road look rough and rocky." It certainly does.
Robert Edwin Grosz Sr.
Sandston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.