Reparations should not

come in form of money

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Correspondent of the Day Karla Westfall Hunt wrote about reparations for slavery. Perhaps it's a good idea. But not cash money. Education benefits for the young is a priority. But, we really treated American Indians much worse, taking all their land, slaughtering them like wild animals and putting them on reservations.

Ronald D. Reed.

Beaverdam.

