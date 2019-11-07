Reparations should not
come in form of money
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent of the Day Karla Westfall Hunt wrote about reparations for slavery. Perhaps it's a good idea. But not cash money. Education benefits for the young is a priority. But, we really treated American Indians much worse, taking all their land, slaughtering them like wild animals and putting them on reservations.
Ronald D. Reed.
Beaverdam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
A lot of people are confused about what reparations would look like... Of course, those in opposition think checks being cut... No, that's not going to REPAIR the damage... We need to look at de facto segregated schools, our segregated neighborhoods... We need to stand firmly behind Affirmative Action... We also need to look a child care subsidies, Food Stamps, mass incarceration, job training programs like Job Corps used to do... We also need to look at the way we police our communities... Oh, and we need to start taking cops murdering black people seriously... These are the biggies... ~~~ Bob
US policies were manifestly unfair to the American Indian... but to suggest that their nomadic, hunter - gatherer lifestyle could have ever coexisted with Manifest Destiny is sophistic and unrealistic. It's analogous to the displacement of Neandertals by Cro Magnon man, unfair - but unavoidable (Darwinian?).
Their lifestyle was doomed the instant the Europeans chanced upon this vast, untapped natural resource aka North America... that's just a historical fact.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.