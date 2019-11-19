Statues keep flame
of disagreement burning
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Marc A. Thiessen was shocked to learn that the Germans did not want a statue of Ronald Reagan raised to commemorate the "fall of the Berlin Wall." When did a proud, conquered nation welcome monuments to the conquerors? Not in the South after the Civil War, not in Afghanistan or Iraq, as examples. No matter how noble the intent or beneficial the outcome to the conquered, it is still viewed as a poke in the eye and ignores the work done by the Germans. In recognition of this, when I was stationed in Germany in the mid-1950s, we were advised to wear civilian clothing when off duty. I still believe that was the right way and relations were, for the most part, good.
Thiessen says Germany is one of the wealthiest countries in Europe and owes us for rebuilding it via the Marshall Plan and for protecting them from the Soviets. Yes, and they should pay the agreed-to amount for their military defense. The same can be said for other nations like Italy and France, which are not as prosperous as Germany.
But enough with statues. They just keep the flame of disagreement burning and serve as sites for protests when disagreements arise. I was very disappointed to learn that a statue of Reagan was erected at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin.
Look at the childish game we are playing in the U.S. Tear down the monuments to Confederate officers and raise monuments to whatever victim group wants a temporary "feel good." When the dust settles, we still have to do the work to raise their status.
S.P. Gauntt.
North Chesterfield.
