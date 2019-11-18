Hanover resident balks
at school board pay raise
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Hanover School Board approved a resolution calling on the General Assembly to give its members a 50% raise. For what? There are few textbooks and little technology in our schools. Teachers are still teaching a sixth class since 2013 for no extra compensation. These problems need to be addressed first.
Further, there are only 18,000 students in Hanover schools, where Henrico has 50,000 and Chesterfield has 60,000. Yet their school board members make $19,359 and $17,549 respectively, and they are much larger systems. The Hanover School Board members should be entitled to the same percentage raise as teachers after they correct the textbook, technology and teacher overload problems.
Sandra Schrader.
Mechanicsville.
