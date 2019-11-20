Sidewalks needed
throughout Richmond area
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was born and raised in Richmond. I grew up in a lovely neighborhood called Kingcrest Parkway, where I could ride my bike up and down the street without any fear of oncoming traffic or uneven pavement. However, in recent years, my family and I have moved to a new neighborhood without such safety and security, and this has opened my eyes to the lack of sidewalks in my area.
The absence of sidewalks in most suburban areas of Virginia not only is an inconvenience to its residents, but also is a major safety issue. The state’s pedestrian fatality rate for 2018 was 0.62 per 100,000; while this rate is lower than the national average of 0.88 per 100,000, it is still far too high. The number of average annual cyclist fatalities is about 10. These statistics are alarming and I believe they could be lowered if we built sidewalks in more neighborhoods across Virginia.
I live in a neighborhood near Libbie Avenue and Cary Street. The streets are large and typically very busy and yet there are no sidewalks on either side. Every day I see young children playing in their yards, laughing and running, while cars zoom past not even 10 feet away. I also pass the "ghost bike" on the side of River Road, a memorial to Lanie Kruszewski, who died in a tragic cycling accident on a road without a sidewalk or bike lane, so close to my neighborhood. While the addition of sidewalks to areas around the city might be expensive, we have to think: What is worth more? The safety of our citizens or the wealth of our city?
Meredith McCray.
Richmond.
