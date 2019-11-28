Silvestri made RTD
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is said there is no such thing as an indispensable person. That is probably true. But recently retired Richmond Times-Dispatch Publisher Tom Silvestri comes darn close. When newspapers seemed destined to go the way of the dinosaur, Silvestri made the RTD relevant and a "must" read. He casts a long shadow and leaves quite a legacy to his fellow citizens.
Frank Jandrowitz.
Locust Grove.
