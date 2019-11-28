Silvestri was heartbeat

of The Times-Dispatch

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Perhaps it’s just me, but I feel as if the heartbeat of the Richmond Times-Dispatch has been slowed to a critical point. I am sure the new publisher, Paul Farrell, will do a fantastic job, but we don’t know him yet. Tom Silvestri’s door — and heart — has been open to us for 37 years. He already is missed.

Perhaps when we see and hear from Mr. Farrell, we will begin to take the measure of the man — and publisher.

All my best, Tom.

All my best wishes, Mr. Farrell.

Elizabeth T. Hedgepeth.

North Chesterfield.

Editor's note: Elizabeth Hedgepeth is former managing editor of the Petersburg Progress-Index.

