Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reply to Marshall Johnson’s recent letter about athlete pay, he said athletes should be paid for success after (and only if) they perform well. I would point out that the examples he gives of athletes who are rewarded after their performance (golfers, NASCAR drivers, tennis players) all compete in individual sports. Their success is 100% under their control.

The other sports he cited (baseball, soccer and football … and I’m sure he would include basketball and hockey) are team sports where athletes’ success depends largely on their teammates (i.e. the greatest quarterback in the world will have horrible statistics if his receivers have bricks for hands). These athletes are paid in advance according to the expected value they will bring to the team in terms of their acknowledged/established skills. Very infrequently is a player’s underperformance strictly a result of his/her own lack of effort or skill.

Stephen Brown.

Midlothian.

