Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, as is often said, but not to his own facts. And an opinion is supposed to be based on an accurate understanding of the facts.
Therefore, it was with interest that I read Richard L. Boehling's opinion that Democrats have low morals and will now drag all of Virginia down with them (abortion centers on every corner?); Jeff Easter's opinion that no priority of the Democratic party will benefit the "hardworking taxpayers" of Virginia (reasonable gun safety laws, protect workers, raise the minimum wage?); and, Paul Fleming's opinion that "Republicans don't pout ... [they] accept the will of the people" as they did in 2008 (when Republicans vowed to not work with President Barack Obama in any way and set about on a course to further select their voters by not only gerrymandering but also by active voter suppression laws). I think about Republicans in North Carolina who, during a lame duck state assembly, essentially rewrote the state constitution in order to strip the incoming Democratic governor of all power. Yep, accepted the will of the people, did they.
While these are just a few examples out of many, they serve to illustrate why I have a great lack of optimism about the future of our country. In 1986, it was Newt Gingrich who helped start us on our current path when he laid out the philosophy for winning political campaigns: Go negative early, never back off, never apologize.
And here we are.
Thomas Cox.
Henrico.
Dear Thomas, You said "have a great lack of optimism about the future of our country". The history of the United States is still being written so I would encourage you not to lose hope. Instead of thinking of in terms of Democrats versus Republicans I suggest we think of one another as fellow Americans. It is the bond between Americans that makes us a nation united.
