Do discarded statues need

a place of remembrance?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Now that Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea are facing eviction, along with Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, Charlottesville needs to find a place for its unwanted statues. Perhaps it can follow Russia’s example.

My wife and I visited Fallen Monument Park while in Moscow several years ago. This open-air museum was a dumping ground for unwanted statues following the collapse of the Soviet Union. We saw statues of Joseph Stalin, Felix Dzerzhinsky, Nikita Khrushchev, Nikolai Podgorny and Alexei Kosygin among other Soviet monuments. Some still bore the graffiti placed on them before they were removed.

It is sad to see old monuments torn down because of the history that is lost with them. Even when the memory is unpleasant, it is important to never forget so as to not repeat history. I am hoping Charlottesville will find a place where its discarded statues might easily be accessed by those who wish to remember.

Thomas J. Kunsitis.

Richmond.

