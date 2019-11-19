There's more to Richmond
than its monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Michael Paul Williams has written yet another column about Confederate monuments, lamenting Richmond City Council's failure to pursue control over the monuments, and then presumably to remove them. Of course, he's writing of the monuments on Monument Avenue, one of the most beautiful avenues in America and the only one to be on the National Register of Historic Places — because of the monuments, not despite them.
So what are we do with these once-celebrated, but no longer, symbols of a flawed past? How do we commemorate but not venerate? How do we heal but not kneel? Context yes, removal (except for Jefferson Davis) no. Removal will not remove the stain or pain, which should rightfully be the subject of continuing dialogue. Monument Avenue with the statues is a singular thing of beauty. Without them, it is simply no longer Monument Avenue.
I take offense at Williams' assertion that Richmond is today "largely defined by the backward-looking memorials to the Lost Cause." I have lived in Richmond since 1945. It is defined by its museums, by St. John's Church, by the Statute for Religious Freedom, by its magnificent river, by its wonderful restaurants and craft breweries, by its business opportunities, by its colleges and universities, by Arthur Ashe and L. Douglas Wilder, and by people courageous enough to deal responsibly with its past and mature enough to know the difference between concrete and culture.
Tommy P. Baer.
Midlothian.
