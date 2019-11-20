Traffic light endangers
drivers, pedestrians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Growing up in the Chesterfield neighborhood of Woodmont, I’ve spent a lot of time waiting for the traffic light at the corner of Huguenot Road and Woodmont Drive to turn green. Often, no cars are driving through the intersection, making this wait frustrating. It was exciting when the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in 2016 that it would install a yellow flashing light at the crossing, allowing drivers to turn when the way is clear. However, we started to notice an increase in accidents at the intersection, and realized the new light was problematic for the neighborhood and young drivers. Unfortunately, the situation hasn’t improved.
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, there have been 16 accidents since the light’s installation three years ago. There had been eight accidents in the three years prior to this, meaning the number of accidents has doubled since the change in traffic lights. This endangers the lives of those involved in the accidents as well as bystanders. While the newer flashing yellow light is more convenient than its traditional counterpart, the cost outweighs the benefits.
The turn is into a small neighborhood with a school, a park and a church located along the main road. Many teens drive around this area, and the light is hazardous, especially for inexperienced drivers. As a teenager, I’ll have my learner’s permit in about a year. I haven’t been behind the wheel, yet the thought of facing this intersection already scares me. Instead of ignoring these issues, replacing the traffic light with a traditional one would be an inexpensive (the cost is less than $2,000, according to VDOT) and worthwhile solution. Are time and convenience more important than safety? Are a few seconds worth a life?
Ann-Sidney Ragsdale.
Richmond.
