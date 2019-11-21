Trump's pardons set

dangerous precedent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Donald Trump recently made the decision to absolve three U.S. service members of war crimes they committed while deployed. Decisions like these set a dangerous precedent in the military and undermine the United States’ commitment to civility and the rule of law overseas. The rules of engagement established by the military set clear guidance on how to interact with civilians and enemy combatants. Not only does the United States subscribe to these rules, but we expect our allies to as well. President Trump’s choice sets a clear precedent to our allies and our future enemies that the United States no longer respects the rules we created. This is an extremely dangerous norm to set in the international community, and it undermines the basic rules of international law, which the United States wrote.

President Trump also acted against the advice of military commanders and his secretary of defense. The military has a clear stance on the rules of engagement: They continue to respect them and uphold their values even under the most difficult and confusing circumstances. Prosecuting these service members presented a challenge unto itself, as most units refuse to turn in their peers for actions taken during battle. However, the process, which proved that the military justice system was operating in a robust manner, was flipped on its head. Setting this precedent is dangerous. No commander in chief should overturn a strictly apolitical decision made by the military to serve his own political ends.

Callie Scrogan.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription