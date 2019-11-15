Comment about pay raise
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a fellow alumnus of the University of Virginia, I recognize the concern Holt Livesay Sr. expressed in his letter, “UVA minimum pay raise annoys alumnus-taxpayer,” about colleges’ frequent petitions for financial contributions from their alumni. Yet I would strongly caution him against making pejorative generalizations like “Those who can, do; and those who can’t, teach.” For not only does it not support his position against the school’s desire to raise the minimum wage for full-time, benefits-eligible employees (most of whom are likely not professors), but it also needlessly impugns the service of all teachers — at the primary, secondary and collegiate levels.
Tyler Boyd.
Henrico.
