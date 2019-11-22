USPS should raise
bulk rates to cut losses
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree with correspondent Bill Wallace regarding the need to address the deficits at the U.S. Postal Service. He mentioned that 90% of the mail he receives is junk mail, catalogs, solicitations and the like. The number in our house is probably more than 95%. I also did not realize that Postal Service losses had grown from about $4 billion up to $8.8 billion. Something needs to be done to eliminate these losses because we, the taxpayers, are covering them. The Postal Service should raise the bulk mail rates to a level that would allow it to break even. Why should U.S. taxpayers subsidize the operating expense of the senders of this type of mail?
Bill Weirich.
Henrico.
