Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am not a gun owner, Democrat or Republican, nor a National Rifle Association member.

When I've looked at both sides of the issue, I come up with questions that can't be answered. I sat down with a Democratic General Assembly member, and his thing was "We have to do something," and I said, "But how is this effective?"

The Virginia Beach shooter passed a background check. Guns were bought more than a month apart. If you think that the dozen handguns a year is a problem, what about those who simply are gun collectors? Let's face it, limits on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons are not going to keep criminals from getting them.

I'd like to see pro gun control advocates indicate how they're going to solve those issues, and the red flag law issues, which are a blatant constitutional violation.

Vic Nicholls.

Chesapeake.

