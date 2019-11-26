We should encourage
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I agree wholeheartedly with Correspondent of the Day Scott Duprey's letter, “An act of kindness helps balance out bad news.” There is a disturbing lack of neighborly activity in the world today. The story Duprey shared about of a random act of kindness from a stranger, and its inclusion in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, proves to me that daily acts of kindness are on their way out the window. The reason, I think, for the lack of kindness is the destruction of social ties in our neighborhoods. When was the last time you talked to your neighbor? When was the last time you sat down and enjoyed the company of your neighbor? We need to start talking to the people around us again. Start asking people, “How are you doing?” and mean it. One reason the conversations between locals has dropped, in my opinion, is because of the rise of large corporations that emphasize efficiency over customer satisfaction. We see companies like Walmart and Amazon finding any way they can to limit human interaction, either through replacing cashiers with self-checkout registers or replacing stores entirely. We then use these billion-dollar corporations as role models to try to limit the human interaction we should have with each other. We need to back away from massive corporations and return to helping a man with leg problems get a doughnut.
Jonathan Eissenberg.
Harrisonburg.
Really? You believe that big corporations are in a conspiracy to prevent or limit human interaction?
