Nation needs more
like M. Caldwell Butler
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many thanks to you and to The Roanoke Times for the fine editorial about the late U.S. Rep. M. Caldwell Butler. As we used to say in my hometown of Salem, “They are not making them like Caldwell Butler anymore.” Fiercely conservative, sometimes partisan, but always intellectually honest, Butler was a fine lawyer and a dedicated public servant who never sought the spotlight but nonetheless gained national attention with his famous vote to impeach President Richard Nixon in 1974. Despite bucking the majority of House Republicans, Butler was re-elected to Congress in 1974 (when he was rewarded by fellow Republicans with unattractive committee assignments) and ran without Democratic opposition in 1976 when I, as a 6th District Democrat voting in the first election in which I was old enough to vote, cast a rare but enthusiastic vote for a Republican. In answer to the editorial's rhetorical query, “Would we be better off if we had more politicians today like Caldwell Butler?” yes, of course, we would. Let us hope that we start making them again.
R. Webb Moore.
Richmond.
