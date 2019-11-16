Dominion wind turbines
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Leadership requires bold action. Dominion Energy is at the forefront of Virginia’s clean energy expansion with more than $8 billion in planned offshore wind investments. The projects will reduce carbon emissions and make the commonwealth a hub for the nation’s growing offshore wind industry.
Next year, two wind turbines 27 miles off Virginia Beach will begin generating power. The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is the first offshore wind project in the Mid-Atlantic, the first fully permitted in federal waters and the first owned by a utility. It is providing experience in permitting, development and construction. And, thanks to the Grid Transformation & Security Act, it will not require any rate increase.
We’re also developing America's largest offshore wind project, capable of generating enough energy to power 650,000 homes by 2026. This project will attract manufacturing and production to Virginia, creating a U.S.-based supply chain in Hampton Roads with well-paying jobs and lower project costs as the industry matures.
Former State Corporation Commissioner Hullihen Williams Moore’s recent op-ed recalls a time decades ago when low-cost oil was favored over investments in nuclear units. Our customers avoided the worst effects of skyrocketing oil prices in 1973 because Surry Nuclear Power Station came online shortly before the energy crisis. Our customers continue to benefit from the investments made a generation ago in carbon-free nuclear.
Today, Dominion Energy is leading the way in creating the clean energy economy in Virginia by extending the life of our zero-carbon nuclear units, investing in renewable energy sources like solar and wind, and partnering them with affordable and low-emissions natural gas. This ensures our customers have access to reliable, sustainably generated power 24/7 at a reasonable cost.
That’s what we mean when we say, “Actions speak louder.”
William L. Murray,
Senior Vice-President, Corporate Affairs & Communications,
Dominion Energy.
