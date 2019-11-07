Redistribution of wealth
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to recent Correspondent of the Day Karla Hunt, I would like to ask a few questions:
What would she suggest using for the criteria of being eligible for reparations, and how would this be verified? How would one arrive at an equitable amount for reparations? How would this be funded? Hunt wrote about blacks being the victims, but what about other groups: Jews, Poles, people of different sexual orientation? Where do these reparations stop? This nation cannot compensate everyone who has been discriminated against since this nation was formed, unless there is a mass redistribution of wealth, and this would be a huge step away from our great democracy.
William Grigg.
Henrico.
No other group compares to African Americans, William... Not Jews... Not Pols... Not no one... ~~~ Bob
"unless there is a mass redistribution of wealth,"
At the risk of demeaning a truly fine offering from Mr. Grigg - I would say that the usual suspects response to this particular insight might be:
"Well, DUUUUUH.... ya think?"
