Columnist behind times on global warming
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the recent op-ed column “Environmental doom? Grossly wrong predictions,” Walter Williams argues against investing large amounts of money, time and energy in efforts to lessen further warming of the Earth’s climate. He listed a number of decades-old warnings of exhaustion of supplies of fossil fuels and various metals and widespread famine that haven’t happened, and argued that predictions of enormous changes due to global warming also will amount to crying wolf. He is wrong.
First, most such prophecies were issued by a few scientists, whereas alerts to dangers posed by global warming are based on the consensus of scientists worldwide who are not alone in sounding alarms. On Oct. 17, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco published a paper warning of dire financial impacts on individuals and local governments from further warming. Already, homes in areas where warming is likely to raise sea level by a foot sell for 15% less than similar homes not threatened by rising oceans. In September, Goldman Sachs issued an analysis of the effects of global warming that the newsletter Markets Insider called “terrifying.”
Second, the dark scenarios were expected to occur in the future, whereas ample data show that the climate is getting warmer at an accelerating rate. Numerous adverse effects of said warming already have been observed, resulting in loss of many lives, creation of thousands of refugees, and damage to property valued in tens of billions of dollars. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website, “Effects that scientists had predicted … from global climate change are now occurring: loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise and longer, more intense heat waves. … Glaciers have shrunk, ice on rivers and lakes is breaking up earlier, plant and animal ranges have shifted and trees are flowering sooner.”
And, this is just the beginning, absent a major global effort.
Bill Painter.
Richmond.
