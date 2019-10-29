Market at 25th a plus for Church Hill
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoy Michael Paul Williams’ thoughtful columns, and I was particularly interested in “Public housing, trust on the brink in Richmond.” It addresses many of my own concerns for my city, such as eviction and gentrification.
The one thing with which I take issue is the reference to “the fancy new grocery store” in North Church Hill. I believe Williams is referring to The Market at 25th. I don’t see the market as part of any negative trend.
On the contrary, the market supplies good, reasonably priced food in what could have been called a food desert, and it employs workers from the neighborhood. I shop there once a week, even though I live far from the store. I want to support this store and its mission.
Bonnie Atwood.
Richmond.
