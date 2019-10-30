Counting violations from the passenger seat
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My thanks to Hartwell Harrison for taking the time to read and react to my Correspondent of the Day letter from earlier this month. I am delighted that the letter spurred his thought and action to let me know that those who drive and count distracted drivers are in his words “the worst of the worst.” I couldn’t agree more but I invite him to consider another possibility: Perhaps the counter is the passenger, not the driver, as I was. Perhaps I should have mentioned that — I thought it not necessary.
No matter, counting distracted drivers isn’t that hard. They generally tend to give themselves away by going substantially under or over the speed limit, usually in the left lanes of multilane roads; swerving gently from left to right, often on to the shoulder or median; or exhibiting what I call the cellphone head tilt or hand hold.
We both agree that distractions and driving don’t mix, and I earnestly hope that when he was cut off, no ill came to him or his car.
Charles Flocco.
Richmond.
