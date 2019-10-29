Why did ABA deem Walker unqualified to be judge?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently heard on CNN that the Senate had confirmed a judicial nominee, Justin Walker, whom the American Bar Association (ABA) had deemed “unqualified.” Walker now serves as a U.S. District judge for the Western District of Kentucky.
Fearing the worst, I looked on the internet for information available on Walker. Can you imagine what I found about this ABA “unqualified” nominee?
Walker graduated from Duke University summa cum laude. He also was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He attended Harvard Law School. At Harvard he was notes editor on the Harvard Law Review.
After graduation, he was a law clerk to then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and then for Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy of the Supreme Court.
He seems to have had a limited amount of private practice and his short career has been largely spent teaching law. He is now a law professor at the University of Louisville.
Walker is young. He has not tried a lot of cases. He might have done some appellate work.
According to a recent story in Louisville’s Courier-Journal, the ABA claims Walker “does not presently [sic] have the requisite trial or litigation experience or its equivalent” to be a federal judge.
I do not know what the ABA considers “trial or litigation experience ... equivalent.” However, clerking on the D.C. Circuit and on the Supreme Court should count for something.
U.S. District Court judges are extremely powerful. Walker is young but very smart and, I would guess, scholarly. To get someone of his intellect and scholarly bent to serve as a U.S. District Court judge is a coup.
Ernest C. Baynard III.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Uh, let me help you with that Mr. Baynard - Walker has a conservative bent.
Aka an IRG.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.