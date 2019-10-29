Illegal immigrant brought woes on himself, family
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Wrong is wrong. When a man comes into the United States illegally, he knows he is wrong. He knows he can be deported. Because he is here for 13 years does not mean he is magically relieved of his crime of entering the country wrongly. I feel sorry for his family too but the father was always looking “over his shoulder,” trying not to be deported. This man brought this situation on himself and his family. The judge did his job. His family will be provided for, and perhaps the father can re-enter the United States legally, apply for citizenship and be reunited with his children. Until then, he must face the consequences of his crime and what he did to his family.
Georga S. Williams.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Georga,
Another solution is to elect representatives who'll change the law and enact a path to citizenship for the millions here illegally...November is coming and we must vote for a better nation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.