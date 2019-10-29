Illegal immigrant brought woes on himself, family

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wrong is wrong. When a man comes into the United States illegally, he knows he is wrong. He knows he can be deported. Because he is here for 13 years does not mean he is magically relieved of his crime of entering the country wrongly. I feel sorry for his family too but the father was always looking “over his shoulder,” trying not to be deported. This man brought this situation on himself and his family. The judge did his job. His family will be provided for, and perhaps the father can re-enter the United States legally, apply for citizenship and be reunited with his children. Until then, he must face the consequences of his crime and what he did to his family.

Georga S. Williams.

Henrico.

