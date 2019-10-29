Raising minimum wage would be bad for Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent op-ed column, “Virginia is the best state for business, if we can keep it,” Barry DuVal was right to argue against repeal of Virginia’s right-to-work law, which has attracted tens of thousands of jobs to Virginia.

But even more important to Virginia’s economic success has been flexibility in setting wages to reflect regional differences in living costs. That flexibility would be undermined by the statewide $15 minimum wage backed by Democrats.

Different areas of Virginia have different costs of living, and different wages to match. For example, Grayson County is cheap to live in, and a house there costs a small fraction of what it does in Richmond. As a result, people don’t need as much to live on, and the median hourly wage there is less than $15 per hour. A couple earning $12 an hour can afford their own home.

Many employers there can’t afford to pay $15 an hour. Maryland is predicted to lose 99,000 jobs from a $15 minimum wage. Virginia will lose more jobs than that, because it has more low-cost areas than Maryland that can’t handle a high minimum wage.

Hans Bader.

Arlington.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription