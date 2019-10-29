Erosion of ideals spurs concern for future of U.S.
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Almost 250 years ago, our forefathers had a vision of a country with freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and freedom of speech. The majority ruled, but at the same time the minority was protected.
This concept prospered and created the most powerful country in the world. So prosperous that millions of people flocked to our shores.
Hard work was admired and rewarded. Now everyone wants the benefits without the effort. Free health care will not be accomplished without a huge increase in taxes and a decrease in availability and quality.
Today, freedom of opinion and speech is only acceptable if it meets the criteria of the “politically correct.” If you do not adhere to certain guidelines set up by the progressive elite, you are either a racist, sexist or homophobe.
Our universities have become bastions of liberalism beyond common sense, and at the same time they are watering down expectations, resulting in the education of decades of mediocrity.
Socialism is just around the corner and is going to have consequences younger Americans cannot conceive. With the government telling us how to think and what to say, communism might not be too far behind.
I am old enough that the radical changes coming will probably not affect me, but my heart aches for my children and grandchild.
James Lance.
Henrico.
James Lance,
On Noes......You regurgitated all of Trump's greatest hits for hie IRG base voters....Here's a hint...America is getting younger, more diverse and accepting....We're getting closer to the ideals our founders spoke of at the beginning of our nation.....We'll be fine.....
