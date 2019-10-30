Politicians’ ‘masks’ come off Nov. 6

Editor, Times Dispatch:

Yes, I know — my calendar indicates Oct. 31 officially is Halloween Day. But I see Halloween Day as Nov. 6, the day after the elections when the masks come off the politicians. Thankfully, it also will be the end of the nonstop barrage of political commercials that are making me ill. I’m almost looking forward to the advertisements of the latest new medications. At least I know what those possible side effects might be.

Jim Carroll.

Glen Allen.

