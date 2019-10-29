Immigration judge upheld U.S. law
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent Letter to the Editor by Christopher deTreville passionately spoke about what he perceived to be a U.S. Immigration judge committing a wrongful act against an illegal immigrant and his children. His letter should have been addressed to his U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators. They make the laws the judge must enforce.
Margie Hartley.
Waynesboro.
Margie Hartley,
This and next November we'll be addressing our representatives...In the meantime Judges can show some compassion and empathy...
Hal Jones - This isn't a criminal case, where a judge can use discretion in sentencing (within the statutory limits) and/or suspending part or all of a sentence. In an illegal immigration case the judge has two options. One is to order deportation, the other is to find that the defendant is actually here legally. It's a sad situation, but without some major statutory changes the judge did what he was required to do by law. He isn't allowed to make a more lenient ruling regardless of his empathy or compassion.
