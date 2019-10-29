Immigration judge upheld U.S. law

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent Letter to the Editor by Christopher deTreville passionately spoke about what he perceived to be a U.S. Immigration judge committing a wrongful act against an illegal immigrant and his children. His letter should have been addressed to his U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators. They make the laws the judge must enforce.

Margie Hartley.

Waynesboro.

