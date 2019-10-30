Rabble-rousing chants counter to rule of law
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I don’t approve of the “Lock him up” chant aimed at President Donald Trump during the World Series game Sunday in Washington, D.C. It implies that justice should be swayed by political opinion, which is counter to the principle of rule of law, a foundation of our democracy. I find the continuing “Lock her up” chants aimed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be even worse because they are not organic like the one at the World Series, but are done at the exhortation of a major political party and its candidate. That is nothing more than rabble-rousing and is tantamount to inviting injustice and violence toward a political opponent.
I look forward to at least one Republican taking a stand against the chants.
Mary Anne Pugh.
Montpelier.
Ms Pugh waits for a Republican to take a stand. Does she really except any of the people Trump calls “human scum” to speak up? I will join her in waiting for that elusive moment.
Mary Anne Pugh,
And right on schedule the biggest Trump fluffed chimes in and claims victimhood...So No the Republicans will not be calling Trump's calling chant of "Lock her up" wrong daring to criticize Trump....IMO Trump got exactly what he deserved....Trump is a playground bully at heart and must be challenged at every turn...
"I look forward to at least one Republican taking a stand against the chants."
I agree - and just as soon as one of the usual suspects "takes a stand" against unremittingly harsh invective against our POTUS I'll expect the same.
https://www.the-outrage.com/products/impeach-the-motherf-cker-women-s-tee?variant=21035926388813¤cy=USD&gclid=Cj0KCQjw6eTtBRDdARIsANZWjYYshg6KaHFGW-HRdk8AQ4WN6S5DB6qyE238Zauyz90Ove_a9PCOcSEaAu-vEALw_wcB
Not holding my breath...
"Harsh invective" -- such as Trump calling his opponents "human scum"? Or Trump calling Joe and Hunter Biden "stone cold crooked"? Or Trump calling the impeachment inquiry "bulls--t"? Or Trump calling a member of Congress "low IQ"? Or Trump calling critics of a judicial nomination "really evil people"? Or Trump saying Biden "was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s a$$”? Or Trump calling another member of Congress a "low life"?
