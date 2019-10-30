Rabble-rousing chants counter to rule of law

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I don’t approve of the “Lock him up” chant aimed at President Donald Trump during the World Series game Sunday in Washington, D.C. It implies that justice should be swayed by political opinion, which is counter to the principle of rule of law, a foundation of our democracy. I find the continuing “Lock her up” chants aimed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be even worse because they are not organic like the one at the World Series, but are done at the exhortation of a major political party and its candidate. That is nothing more than rabble-rousing and is tantamount to inviting injustice and violence toward a political opponent.

I look forward to at least one Republican taking a stand against the chants.

Mary Anne Pugh.

Montpelier.

