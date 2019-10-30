Death of ISIS leader no time for Trump to gloat
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The capture or killing of a foreign terrorist is an important historical event and rhetorical occasion, a time to communicate with a somber tone and without obvious political overtones. I was sorry, therefore, that on Sunday morning, President Donald Trump used his announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a public relations opportunity for himself and his presidency. While this event certainly was good news, it should have been announced immediately after confirmation without a Twitter tease by Trump (“something very big has just happened!”) the day before to create added drama, suspense and increase audience size. Not notifying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Democratic leaders was inexcusable. Moreover, the announcement should have been brief, to the point and clear, avoiding too much information that might compromise U.S. intelligence. How rhetorically inappropriate it was, then, for the president to take a victory lap and for him ghoulishly and joyfully to describe in great detail how al-Baghdadi died like a “crying, screaming, cowardly and whimpering puppy” — something likely to infuriate ISIS and enhance its recruitment. The focus should have been on the many brave U.S. military personnel who made this possible — not a chance for Trump to praise his administration and for him to emphasize how it was he who went after al-Baghdadi.
Richard Cherwitz.
University of Texas,Austin, Texas.
Richard Cherwitz,
The ending of Baghdadi is of great consequence and I'll not minimize the bravery and skill of our troops....Now Trump on the other hand once again demonstrated he's an idiot..His idiotic withdrawal from Syria endangered the mission and our Troops lives...Timeline of events...Trump approves Special Ops Raid against ISIS Leader Baghdadi. Trump calls up Pal Putin and informs him about the raid. Trump doesn't tell Congress of said raid. Raid begins. trump is at his golf course - not WH Situation Room. Raid successful (?) Trump poses for fake Situation Room photo with Yes Men after golfing and hours after raid. Pal Putin throws shade on raid - throws Trump under bus. Trump makes fool of himself and spouts more lies at news conference this AM. That about covers it...So what we know.....Brave and skilled troops got Baghdadi in spite of Trump who lies about Baghdadi's death...OBTW anyone who's willing to commit suicide instead of being captured is not a coward....He's a true believer who died giving America the middle finger....Trump's a *****ing cowardly moron..
"I was sorry, therefore, that on Sunday morning, President Donald Trump used his announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a public relations opportunity for himself and his presidency."
Of course - because Obama didn't do an end zone dance when Osama got capped... no partisan political preening then!
I'll file this solidly under subversive selective outrage. Which is, by the way, being charitable.
No, Obama didn't do "an end zone dance." He gave a sober, 12-minute address, turned around and left. He did not go into grisly details, nor go on and on. He announced the news and left. Unlike the Egomaniac-in-Chief.
