Editorial cartoon offends reader
Monday’s editorial cartoon by Jeff Stahler was not only out of line, but also totally distasteful. If it was meant to be amusing, it certainly went over my head. There is nothing funny about wildfires, and the evacuation of 200,000 families personifies that fact. No, Stahler, I was not amused! Or did I miss the point?
Sue Whiteman.
North Chesterfield.
You need to lighten up and not take everything so seriously! It was a cartoon!
