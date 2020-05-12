Performance of state
pols is unacceptable
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For the past several weeks, it has been reported that Virginia is ranked at or near the bottom of all 50 states in COVID-19 testing. This typically is measured by the number of COVID-19 test results per 1,000 people. Our governor and state leaders might argue that the federal government is not doing its part, but even if that is true — and I believe it is — all other states have the same issues and yet they almost all are outperforming Virginia.
Until we get a vaccine or better therapeutic drugs, testing and social distancing are our best tools in limiting the spread. Better testing will result in fewer lives lost and a quicker reopening of our economy. Any money spent on testing will be returned many times over in lives and jobs saved, and less state tax money spent on propping up the economy and paying unemployment claims. How much money would be saved if we could move to the next level of reopening the economy one or two weeks sooner?
Testing is a no brainer, yet after weeks of local TV stations and newspapers questioning Virginia’s low level, it still is not improving. It appears to me that our governor and state politicians are not listening to the citizens and are failing us at this most critical time. Apparently, citizens need to be more vocal in letting them know their performance is unacceptable.
Charlie Shiflett.
Powhatan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.