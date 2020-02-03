Popular vote compact
Editor, Times-Dispatch,
Joshua Pritikin's recent letter regarding the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) is one side of the question. He says 12 states and their electoral votes hold the power to decide presidential elections. He fails to mention the vast population centers of the East Coast and West Coast that hold the sole power to decide presidential elections were the popular vote total used. The NPVIC would eliminate the Electoral College and the majority vote would decide U.S. elections.
The NPVIC would in effect give 2.9 million voters in New York City the power to decide our president. In 2016, those 2.9 million people represented the difference in the total votes cast nationwide (65.8 million for Clinton) versus the total votes cast nationwide for Donald Trump (62.9 million). The states with smaller populations would be virtually ignored and never see a candidate as their opinions would be moot in a winner-take-all election. States such as Montana, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, Delaware and other would become irrelevant. That is why the Electoral College must remain in place in the future.
The impeachment trial and the NPVIC are twi ways Democrats are trying to abolish the 2016 results. They will surely bring another impeachment inquiry as long as they hold a majority in the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, they are promoting this NPVIC with very little nationwide attention. That's bad too.
Dale McIntosh.
Midlothian.
Boca Raton is likely the third largest city in New York and Texas is very quickly being Californicated...........along with Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. You have to hand it to the leftists, as they know exactly what they are doing.
No need for the Democrats to try abolishing the Electoral College. Florida is already purple and is on the cusp of turning blue. Texas will move leftward - because of immigrants from other countries AND people moving there fleeing blue states. Before long, it is likely that both Texas and Florida will put the Democrats over the top; no matter what happens in PA, WI, MI and OH.
Once those two states are solidly Democrat, we will likely never see another Republican President in our lifetime - let alone a constitutional conservative or Libertarian.
