Popular vote compact

silences small states

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

Joshua Pritikin's recent letter regarding the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC) is one side of the question. He says 12 states and their electoral votes hold the power to decide presidential elections. He fails to mention the vast population centers of the East Coast and West Coast that hold the sole power to decide presidential elections were the popular vote total used. The NPVIC would eliminate the Electoral College and the majority vote would decide U.S. elections.

The NPVIC would in effect give 2.9 million voters in New York City the power to decide our president. In 2016, those 2.9 million people represented the difference in the total votes cast nationwide (65.8 million for Clinton) versus the total votes cast nationwide for Donald Trump (62.9 million). The states with smaller populations would be virtually ignored and never see a candidate as their opinions would be moot in a winner-take-all election. States such as Montana, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, Delaware and other would become irrelevant. That is why the Electoral College must remain in place in the future.

The impeachment trial and the NPVIC are twi ways Democrats are trying to abolish the 2016 results. They will surely bring another impeachment inquiry as long as they hold a majority in the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, they are promoting this NPVIC with very little nationwide attention. That's bad too.

Dale McIntosh.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started