Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent editorial, "Public school students: Internet access," argues that internet access should be increased in Richmond public schools. I am a senior in high school and, much like everyone else, I have access to the internet at my fingertips. Because the internet is a major part of my education today, my independence and problem-solving skills have become limited.
I recognize the Richmond Public Schools system argues that students are being restricted from internet access, almost “depriving” them of access to politics, opportunities and life lessons. However, the Virginia Department of Education says the “majority of Virginia’s 1.3 million public school students are enrolled at schools which meet or exceed the Federal Communications Commission’s standard for internet access in the classroom.” So why expand this more when we have met the standards?
Due to the overuse of the internet today, students and even teachers have become relentless, impatient and uncreative. Dependence on the internet for any school-related assignment is unmatched — as a high school student, I observe this daily. With a click of a search key, students are taken into a web atmosphere, consisting of the various clouds, stars and planets — all “sources” that give us information. Sometimes dangerous, sometimes unreliable.
I understand wanting students to have higher-speed internet access, but what about higher-speed learning opportunities? Access to high-speed internet is not necessary for students' success. Using print books, libraries, magazines and newspapers are options that promote critical thinking and stay away from the addictive side of the internet.
Internet access in public schools must be limited if students are to be educated healthily. If we can shift this age into an education full of reading, writing and books, students could expand their knowledge and creativity and build on them for the future.
Olivia Woolman.
Richmond.
