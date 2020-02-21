Senators must say "no"
to popular vote compact
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I encourage the senators in the General Assembly to vote "no" on House Bill 177 — the National Popular Vote (NPV) Compact. When they vote on HB 177, they need to consider the bigger picture — not only what is happening nationally in 2020, but what the true implication of the popular vote compact is in the long term. By not passing HB 177, legislators in the state Senate are:
• Showing that they value the votes cast in Virginia for president, not potentially overturning our votes and deferring to states that are more populous. The needs of Virginia take precedence.
• Showing their desire to uphold their oath of office: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me as Senator according to the best of my ability, (so help me God)." They uphold the intent of the Constitution by ensuring that how Virginia voters voted is honored in the Electoral College process.
• Avoiding a political slippery slope. What constitutional tenet would we potentially circumvent next?
• Providing an opportunity for open discourse among the citizens of the commonwealth, giving their constituents an opportunity to discuss and debate before a decision is made. More time and effort to complete an in-depth review of the impact of the law is warranted any time lawmakers essentially are modifying the intent of the U.S. Constitution. It is important to make time to listen so that all Virginians believe that they truly have a voice, as well as better understand the reasoning behind joining a compact.
I hope our state lawmakers are committed to the power of “We the People,” and that they make a choice that is truly beneficial to all Virginians by voting "no."
Donna Soyars.
Richmond.
