Sit-in anniversary story
called too one-sided
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I found the recent RTD story about the 60th anniversary of the sit-ins at Thalhimers to be unevenly researched, presenting a one-sided view of the situation. Segregation was indeed pervasive and unjust; however, efforts by Thalhimers to promote integration were quite progressive. My mother, Sara Green Sharove, was merchandising manager of the Thalhimers basement in the early 1940s and she was so proud that African Americans could try on clothes there.
The Thalhimers hair salon was integrated in the 1950s, which led the way to encourage other Richmond businesses to follow its example.
Why did 200 black Virginia Union students organize sit-ins at Thalhimers? Perhaps because they felt Thalhimers would respond, and it did. Thalhimers fully integrated its stores within a year of the sit-ins with nonviolence, civility and dignity.
Barbara Sharove Shocket.
Henrico.
