Sports writers' stories

have been delightful

Editor, Times-Dispatch

One of the best things that the RTD has provided for us during this current "unpleasantness" is the roundup of sports writers' stories, which have been purely delightful, even to an aged, unsports-ish woman. I'm very sure it isn't easy to come up with timely news in that area, given all the life restrictions recently but you have perfectly solved the problem.

Sandra Shirey.

Ashland.

