Stoney boost won't
help Biden's prospects
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Who cares that Mayor Levar Stoney has endorsed Joe Biden for president? Is Stoney’s endorsement going to change your vote to one for Biden? If Biden is elected and runs the country like Stoney runs the city of Richmond, there will be another impeachment.
Pamela Hughes.
Henrico.
Pamela Hughes,
The Dem nominee has not been named yet but when Biden becomes president we'll have a Democratic House and Senate....Impeachment? Not so much....
