Stoney boost won't

help Biden's prospects

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Who cares that Mayor Levar Stoney has endorsed Joe Biden for president? Is Stoney’s endorsement going to change your vote to one for Biden? If Biden is elected and runs the country like Stoney runs the city of Richmond, there will be another impeachment.

Pamela Hughes.

Henrico.

