Today's young protesters
eventually will be OK
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congratulations to Robin Beres on her editorial marking the Iwo Jima 75th anniversary.
When people complain about today's youth acting up, protesting, etc., they should recognize that these kids will eventually be OK. After all, they are the descendants of those other kids who waded ashore at Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal, or jumped into a black void one June night in 1944 over Normandy.
Rod Sterling.
Glen Allen.
