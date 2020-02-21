Unions should not
control government
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With regard to the proposed legislation in the General Assembly, government employee collective bargaining over policy decisions and administrative functions of government operations is contrary to the public interest and undermines the people’s fundamental right to exercise full control of their government. A large number of citizens across the nation, including many teachers and other government employees, do not make an important distinction between employment in the public sector and employment in the private sector. Problems in Wisconsin and other states that have adopted collective bargaining for governmental employees bring such issues to light.
Government employment has built-in public protection of job and income security supported by the taxpayers. In turn, government employment has the responsibility to deliver uninterrupted services to the public it is required to serve.
Private sector employment does not enjoy such a high degree of job security or the protection of the public treasury. It does not have the mandated responsibility to provide uninterrupted services. In the private sector, there are any number of competing enterprises that can provide the products and services needed.
Equitable compensation for government employees, job security, and a process to hear individual grievances are the foundation for good employee relations in government. These policy ingredients should be provided for governmental employees by the people through their elected representatives. Such policies and procedures are in place in Virginia.
The essential point to disseminate and remember is that the sovereign power of government cannot be delegated to unions of government employees. The policy and management of government must continue to remain in the firm control of citizens through their elected representatives. Government employees must not have the power to paralyze or dictate the services provided by government. At stake is the ability of the people to control the decisions of government.
William T. Nolley Sr.
Richmond.
