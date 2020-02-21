Will liberals ever show
compassion for unborn?
Editor, Times-Dispatch,
Members of the liberal community show a compassion for life in their opposition to the death penalty. They are concerned with gun control laws to prevent the senseless killings of innocent people. However, they show no concern for the unborn baby. No matter what anyone might say, there is a person growing in the womb of a pregnant woman.
Yes, abortion was made legal by a decision of the majority of the nine Supreme Court justices. God has given humans the ability to reason. With that ability, we can justify to ourselves every action that we take. However, this ruling took the decision of life or death from God and handed it over to a created individual. Some say "no" to the execution of an individual found guilty of a serious crime, but say "yes" to the execution of an unborn person who is guilty of nothing.
Today, we have mothers sacrificing unborn babies for the brief pleasure of sexual intimacy. There is a public service announcement running now that states “If you do the crime, be prepared to do the time.” There are consequences to our actions and the consequence of sex can be the creation of a new life.
Why does Planned Parenthood want to remove the requirement of an ultrasound prior to an abortion procedure? They say that what is growing inside the womb is nothing but a mass of cells. However, former abortion provider Dr. Joseph Randall, was quoted as saying: “They [the women] are never allowed to look at the ultrasound because we knew that if they so much as heard the heart beat, they wouldn’t want to have an abortion."
I repeat what has been said many times since abortion was legalized: Every woman seeking an abortion is glad her mother chose life.
Allan Sordelett.
Henrico.
