What name will history
give this generation?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My grandfather was a member of the greatest generation. He survived the 1918 Spanish flu, he survived polio and he survived being a diabetic, which kept him from serving in World War II. He and his peers proved they were great.
What will our generation be called? So far, we have wrecked our economy, kept our children from learning, kept businesses owners and beachcombers from being free, and have chased more than 30 million unemployed Americans further from their pursuit of happiness. Why? Every year, more than 3 million Americans die; it's not news, it's natural. That number might increase by 4% this year by the time we figure out a reliable treatment to COVID-19. That's bad, but it's not Spanish flu bad, it's not WWI bad, it's not WWII bad and it's not Irish Potato Famine bad. I would bet without a single newsworthy disease cause, you never would have noticed a 4% increase in deaths. Yet here we are willingly giving up our freedoms, education and livelihoods. America, it's time to show what kind of generation we are. Put on your mask, wash your hands, have a vitamin and a vegetable, and get back to work. We will get through this. The only question will is: What name will be given to our generation?
Lt. Col. Roger Galbraith,
U.S. Marine Corps (retired).
Glen Allen.
Pretty partisan - and stupid - Roger... Had we done nothing and everyone was allowed to contract CVID19 then we would have seen our hospitals overrun and upwards of 10,000,000 deaths... Doing nothing was NOT an option... I can't believe that you ever achieved any rank with your lack of sound thinking and logic... As for what historians will call this generation??? THE MAD ( in both ways) GENERATION... Your letter fits right in with that... ~~~ Bob
