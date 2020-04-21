Lessons from Tolkien
apply to climate policy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I love a good analogy, and the recommendation in a recent editorial reprinted from The Roanoke Times to take cues for COVID-19 from "The Lord of the Rings" certainly fills the bill. The lessons are not just important to the pandemic, though — they also are great lessons for addressing the climate crisis.
For example, we must “make sacrifices to prevent something we can’t see.” We can’t see the virus firsthand, but we know we must change our behaviors if we want to keep the problem from getting worse. Similarly, we can’t see carbon in our atmosphere, but we know we must stop using fossil fuels to avoid the worst climate future.
In addition, “we’re going to have to cooperate with people we might not like very much.” Just as we’re seeing some bipartisan cooperation in response to COVID-19, we need cooperation on climate as well. In fact, one bill that would significantly mitigate climate change has been introduced in the House of Representatives — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — that has support on both sides of the aisle.
And finally, the editorial encourages us to “recognize the limits of government.” We certainly have seen government failures on COVID-19. Most of us are complying with the stay-at-home order and are wearing masks when we must go out. But we still need effective government leadership if we are to return to some level of normalcy. On the climate front, the federal government similarly has been failing us, so many of us do what we can to reduce our carbon footprints, such as eating vegetarian diets or driving electric vehicles. But these actions alone are not enough.
I will keep wearing a mask when I must venture out for groceries and I will keep eating a diet that supports a livable world. But most of all, I will continue to demand government leadership and use my vote to hold my elected officials accountable. I think Gandalf would approve.
Rose Hendricks.
Falls Church.
Kudos. Not only Gandalf but most Americans would approve.
