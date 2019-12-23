Editor’s note: This Christmas Eve, we offer you a sampling of our favorite Christmas letters from over the years.
Christmas is the innocent voices of children
Dec. 24, 2014
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The other day I saw a Christmas CD billed as “the only Christmas album you’ll ever need.” I looked at the play list and thought, “A Christmas album with no mention of the Christ child, or even peace on Earth, is the only one we’ll ever need?”
I sighed. So this is what it’s come to in America in 2014.
Then Sunday came, and I went to “The Jazz Nativity” concert at Gayton Baptist Church. My faith restored, I drove home and as I got out of the car, heard a sing-song chanting about peace and joy. Turns out it was my neighbor and his children, come to carry down a heavy Christmas box that I couldn’t manage on crutches.
While Dad went upstairs to get the box, I asked the kids what they were singing. “Well,” the 9-year-old said, “my mom has a peace sign shaped like a wreath but she only brings it out at Christmas. I told her we need peace every day. Then we saw your welcome mat that says ‘Joy’ and I thought, we need joy every day, too. So we made up a song about peace and joy for every day.”
I sighed again, but with relief this time. They reminded me of the elegant final stanza of my favorite carol: “Then pealed the bells more loud and sweet, God is not dead, nor doth He sleep. The wrong will fail, the right prevail, with peace on Earth, good will to man.”
No, the faithless “only Christmas album you’ll ever need” is not what the world has come to. Rather it is the innocent voices of little children belting out their own carol: Peace and joy for every day.
Thanks, guys, for the reminder. Oh yes, and for carrying down my decorations.
Elaine Lidholm.
Richmond.
Christmas is about the love we share
Dec. 24, 2015 Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My mother loved Christmas. Although we didn’t have much money, she always had gifts around the tree. She filled and hung stockings on our bedposts for my brothers and me, to which we would awaken on Christmas morning. She prepared traditional English holiday food and decorated in the splendor of this season.
She’d hang lights across the front of our little house, place ornaments on every flat surface and assemble her cardboard fireplace. Then she would put together our artificial tree before adorning its branches with ornaments and bright bulbs. She never forgot to place her intricately assembled English village scene under the tree — replete with cottages, a mirror representing a frozen pond, ice skaters, trees, horse drawn carriages and a little church. Finally, she would top the tree with a golden star.
Many of these items I still have today and though she is long gone, I now reflect upon them fondly as a symbol of my childhood and hers. She grew up in England where the fireplace was the sole source of warmth and a place for family gathering in war-torn Europe. Times were tough, but Christmas was cherished every year as a time of joy and giving in a world where happiness and gifts were in hard supply.
I miss my mother dearly, but her spirit lives on, walking hand-in-hand with the true meaning of Christmas. It’s not the gifts that bring happiness. It is the love we give and are given on this most sacred day that fills our hearts — whether stockings are filled or not.
Scott Hasty.
Richmond.
Train show brought back magical memories
Dec. 24, 2013
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Remember when Christmas was magical? Everyone seemed to smile and laugh more. The sights and sounds dazzled the senses. For those of us who grew up between the 1950s and mid-1970s, there was no greater thrill than to visit the windows of Miller & Rhoads.
Children of all ages would fog up the outside windows while mechanical toys danced and moved. Wonder and amazement filled that corner. With twinkles in their eyes and smiles on their faces, the magic of the season felt within reach. But alas, modernity ended Miller & Rhoads and its magic Christmas windows. Those days are long gone and we are poorer for that.
But old traditions can lead to new ones. After Thanksgiving, the Virginia Science Museum hosts a model train show. This year it was amazing: three large rooms filled with model trains of all sizes and shapes. Tiny towns set up with miniature locomotives making their way on small tracks. And as the trains moved along the tracks, tiny model people made their way around the small sets and interacted with the scenes. One had a moving carousel and Ferris wheel. Another had tiny people moving in a small train station.
I was transported back to when the magic Christmas windows existed. Laughter and wonder filled the three rooms. People were happy and smiling. And if you looked closely, you could see the twinkle in the eyes of all the children there, regardless of their ages.
William Munn.
Mechanicsville.
For a sense of peace, try gratitude
Dec. 24, 2012
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am pleased to see more uplifting and positive letters of late. We tend to grumble too much and never feel a sense of gratitude about anything. After spending a year of being grateful daily, it has changed who I am.
Can you wake up tomorrow and give thanks for one good thing to start your day? If you can’t think of anyone or anything, how about thanking your creator that you woke up and saw the sun rise. We are blessed in America — so let’s act like it. Recently, thousands of people went to the aid of people in New Jersey and New York who lost everything. Thank you to those nameless volunteers who were grateful enough to help others. Thank you for trying to make a difference.
Juanita Walker.
Richmond.
