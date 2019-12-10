May Silvestri’s impact
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How remarkable were the pre-Thanksgiving news story “Longtime RTD publisher retires” and related letters published days later (two from his earlier peers), including one titled “Silvestri was heartbeat of The Times-Dispatch.” What a season to celebrate Tom Silvestri’s contributions.
Silvestri graduated from Pace University (1977, B.S.) and stuck around to become a New York reporter. He decamped to the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 1980. Along the way he earned an M.B.A. at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1986 (a nice extracurricular). From 2005 on, he was president as well as publisher, setting the dynamic and tone for much that followed. He is foremost in acknowledging the deep gifts of his colleagues.
A specialist usage comes to mind. The word “communitarianism” gained currency in the 1980s. It models societies as based on “ties of affection, kinship and sense of common purpose and tradition, as opposed to the meager morality of contractual ties entered into between a loose conglomeration of individuals” (Simon Blackburn, 2016, The Oxford Dictionary of Philosophy). Communitarianism includes center-right and center-left politics, the honoring of public virtues and virtuosos, and cultivating culture and multiculturalism (think museums, avenues and food festivals). Those are especially good places to be in a newspaper.
Emblematic of the above are Silvestri’s initiation of “Public Squares” and associated initiatives at the RTD’s facilities. They are successors of the town square as a space for discussion of issues of the day. And, at latest blush, the week now gives us respectively Culture, Food, Fun, Health, Insight, Living and Weekend. Plus, history every day. Talk about continuing education.
It’s hard to think of a more persistent and engaging advocate for River City and environs. May we say “Oyez!” to the New York Yankee? Long may his legacy and presence flourish.
Thomas J. Meeks.
Richmond.
Thanks to the priest
who spoke for victims
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On behalf of the survivors who have spoken out on the clergy abuse that occurred in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, I would like to thank the Rev. Mark White, a parish priest in Martinsville, for his courage and public support. He has been the only priest in the diocese to publicly acknowledge with his online blog our struggles and openly question the handling of this crisis by the diocese. Reading his blog over the past few months has given me hope as I watched him challenge the bishop, the Most Rev. Barry C. Knestout, over his lack of transparency in reporting the facts behind the published list of credibly accused priest as well as the renaming of Bishop Sullivan High School.
I am saddened that the diocese has forced him to remove his blog and threatened him with further discipline. But I am not surprised, based on my 20 years of meeting with bishops and diocesan officials seeking honesty and transparency on the sexual abuse that occurred at both my Catholic grade school and high school seminary on myself and numerous friends and classmates.
I thank Fr. Mark for his courage in putting truth and justice above his priesthood. I wish more priests had his courage.
Thomas Lee.
Virginia Beach.
Climate change should
be a kitchen-table topic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, with more than 800 volunteers from Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapters across the country, I lobbied Congress to support a bipartisan climate bill. When I returned home, my reasons were affirmed by a report published in The Lancet medical journal, “The life of every child born today will be profoundly affected by climate change.”
In each meeting I attended with members of Congress or their staffs, I spoke about my concern for the future of my two young daughters, just as other volunteers told stories about their children and grandchildren. One woman tearfully shared that she wasn’t sure she should bring children into this overheating world.
As the Lancet report details, climate change is already causing food insecurity among children and making them more susceptible to disease and organ damage from air pollution. As extreme weather conditions worsen, our children’s physical health and livelihoods will continue to be affected, as well as their mental health — the risks of which can’t even be quantified yet.
I often hear legislators say they’re focused on kitchen-table issues — things that concern average families that they might discuss around the kitchen table. In light of the Lancet report, it’s high time to include climate change among them. Keep talking about the climate and its impacts on our children around our kitchen tables, on campaign trails and in our legislators’ offices. Hopefully soon, we’ll see some real action.
Mollee Sullivan.
Midlothian.
Virginians want
moderate candidates
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Last Friday at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia Republican Party members met to discuss campaign strategies after losing majorities in both houses of the General Assembly last month. If Republicans want to start winning more elections in Virginia, GOP candidates should adopt more libertarian policies — remain conservative on fiscal issues and become more liberal on social issues, especially reproductive rights.
Many Democrats who flipped once-Republican strongholds are moderates who tend to lean slightly conservative on fiscal issues such as U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. She has clashed with progressive Democrats on spending and expanding government programs. Another example is the 2017 governor’s race between Ed Gillespie and now-Gov. Ralph Northam, who Republicans even tried to persuade to switch sides because of his moderate views on many economic issues. Moderate Democratic victories in once deeply red districts prove that Virginia voters want candidates who are mindful of government spending, but also want candidates who are open-minded on social issues.
Josh Young.
Roanoke.
