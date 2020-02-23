Constitution makes sure that every vote counts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The House of Delegates has just passed House Bill 177, which was introduced by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria. The bill would enter Virginia into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). “Anyone who opposes this bill opposes democracy,” Levine said. He is correct. And that is exactly why Virginians must oppose it, for we do not live in a democracy — we live in a republic.
The United States only became the “United” States when the smaller, less populous states were assured that their votes would not fall victim to the tyranny of the majority (a democracy), whereby voters in the cities and most populous states could easily overwhelm the votes of their more rural counterparts without taking their interests into consideration. Without the inclusion of the Electoral College, the Constitution would never have been ratified, for it ensured that the interests and the votes of all the people would be considered (a republic).
The mantra of those who would do away with the Electoral College is “every vote should count,” and they are right. The Electoral College ensures that it does. Those who signed for the ratification of the Constitution knew that. Among the signatories were George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin. They could have refused to sign. But they didn’t. Because in a republic, every vote counts.
Kirby D. Smith.
Midlothian.
Vote for candidates
who support environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We should be grateful to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for his $10 billion gift to fight climate change. Of course, most of us can’t match his generosity, but collectively we can have an equal or greater effect on global warming. Simply vote on Nov. 3 for the candidates who believe in science and put fighting for the environment ahead of partisan causes.
Tim Priddy.
Henrico.
Burning fossil fuels impacts health, economy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to Drs. Christine James and Neelima Tummala’s excellent Letter to the Editor, “Climate change affects health of all Virginians,” Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) recently reported that the burning of fossil fuels is attributed to 4.5 million premature deaths worldwide every year and costs the world $8 billion daily. We have long known these pollutants’ link to heart disease, COPD, lung cancer, respiratory infections, premature births, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and asthma. This report details the damage done by air pollution from fossil fuel combustion — from fine particulate matter, ozone and nitrogen dioxide.
Among all demographics, adverse health effects from air pollution can mean early death. An estimated 3 million premature adult deaths are attributed to cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and lung cancer through exposure to fossil fuel air pollution annually; 500,000 premature deaths from chronic diseases are attributed to fossil fuel-related pollution and 1 million to fossil fuel-related ozone pollution. Combined, total premature deaths from fossil fuel-related air pollution are estimated at 4.5 million. The calculated data estimates 40,000 children might die before their fifth birthday from fossil fuel exposure, mainly in low-income countries. But higher-income countries do not escape, as 398,000 yearly premature deaths in the European Union and 230,000 in the United States are attributed to fossil fuel pollution.
If concern over health is not enough, consider the price tag from work absences and costs for disease treatment and management; it equals “a large percentage of many nations’ GDP,” according to the report.
The fastest, easiest way to start lowering carbon pollution is to price carbon. Ask congressional legislators to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act: polluters pay a fee; 100% of the net proceeds go directly to households as a monthly dividend.
Melinda Skinner.
Richmond.
Don’t overlook need
for more sidewalks
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There should be no excuse now why we can’t have sidewalks.
The Virginia General Assembly is considering House Bill 1541, which will create a Central Virginia Transportation Authority. The bill passed in the House of Delegates and is now before the state Senate.
The counties of Powhatan, Chesterfield, New Kent, Goochland, Henrico and Hanover, as well as the city of Richmond, will be merged into the Central Virginia Transportation Authority.
The authority will raise the gas tax 2.1% and the sales and use tax 0.7%. Money from these taxes likely will go to road construction backlogs to help pay for adding more roads, widening existing roads and road maintenance, as well as public transit development.
But before we take the automobiles to the all-you-can-eat road funding buffet, legislators have to make sure sidewalks get some funding.
Lawmakers have to make sure that the transit authority will set aside funding so that all of Midlothian Turnpike and Hull Street and Henrico County get funding for new sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks.
They also should consider extending the city of Richmond’s network of sidewalks to connect to a regional sidewalk system running from Powhatan Courthouse to Ashland and Henrico County.
Carl Schwendeman.
Powhatan.
There’s ample room for additional monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I wholeheartedly agree with the recent letter, “Include people of all races among monuments,” written by Cathy Craig. There must be a good two or three miles from the Arthur Ashe monument to Horsepen Road, and this is ample room to add noteworthy individuals or groups to this imposing avenue to include statues of Virginia American Indian representatives. By all means, add information to existing monuments to the Confederacy to add historical context about the person and the Civil War. I am also encouraged by City Councilwoman Kimberly Gray’s proposal to add a monument to honor black soldiers who proudly wore the Union blue. To be inclusive is the key to preserve the history of all, not just the chosen few.
Ernest Koegl.
Henrico.
Loss of nesting site
not only threat to birds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Like a recent Times-Dispatch editorial, I commend Gov. Ralph Northam for announcing an effort to provide an alternative nesting place for migratory birds since the loss of their longtime site on South Island at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. That’s great news, but what do we know of the extent of the threat to the bird population and marine life as a result of the massive offshore wind farm proposed by Dominion Energy? Wind turbines typically are as tall as a 32-story skyscraper. The blades will be more than 100 feet long. Do we have estimates of bird kills expected? What about the constant whine of blades and the impact on marine life? These questions need to be answered in addition to providing a nesting place.
Frank Jandrowitz.
Locust Grove.
