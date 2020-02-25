Electoral College
overrides will of people
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I quite agree with correspondent Kirby Smith. Every vote should count. However, in two elections within the past two decades in which the Electoral College brought about the election of the candidate who received a minority of the national popular vote, my vote did not count even though I voted with the majority. How it is equitable for some states, whose senators represent more cows than people, to be able to override the will of the people in the nation as a whole?
Ann Abernathy.
Colonial Heights.
Writers get failing grade
in history, government
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading the seven Letters to the Editor concerning the Electoral College in the Feb. 21 edition, it now makes perfect sense to me how our nation could possibly have elected a president who is as poorly informed as Donald Trump as all letter writers earned an F in American history and U.S. government.
The Electoral College was not created to ensure parity between large and small states. That is pure mythology invented out of thin air by the Republican/Fox News disinformation machine to give cover to their election cheating.
As a history and political science graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University and a former teacher of both subjects, I would strongly recommend that anyone tempted to parrot right-wing propaganda should read Federalist Paper No. 68, which delves into the Founding Fathers’ reasons for the Electoral College — which, again, has nothing to do with the disinformation found in all seven of Friday’s letters.
Bob Harrison.
Mechanicsville.
Protecting all votes cast
in national elections
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would suggest that correspondent Bill Melton read a history book before he attacks something he obviously does not understand. In reading about our government, one of the first things he would discover is that the United States is not a democracy, but a representative republic. Our Founding Fathers saw the folly of majority tyranny inherent in the “one person, one vote” democracy system. Just ask the Greeks how well it worked through many failed governments and civil wars. Ask the French about the fairness of the Reign of Terror in “democratic” France after their revolution.
The Electoral College was designed to help the smaller states (like nonslave Rhode Island) from being overridden by more populous states (like pro-slavery Virginia). The founders knew that as the country grew, the more rural states of the west would need this to protect their sovereignty that would be threatened by the older, more established coastal states. It was a brilliant concept that serves us well today. In fact, we should look at this for our statewide elections to preserve the major portion of the state from being constantly overridden by the population and dense sprawl of Northern Virginia.
Consider Bill Clinton — he won twice without a plurality. The subsequent democracy-required runoff without Ross Perot would have given George H.W. Bush the win. Consider a popular vote election where one candidate wins California and New York by just 56% and the other wins all other 48 states by 51% — by slight popular vote California and New York would override all other states. The complainers would be praising the Electoral College had the roles been reversed.
More than 230 years of success should not be tossed because a candidate ran a better race — by the established rules — than a candidate who “couldn’t be beat.”
Lex LaMotte.
Midlothian.
Diocese still acting
as its own judge, jury
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
News of the compensation program offered by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond for sexual abuse survivors came as no surprise. This action follows the lead of other dioceses around the country, as the Catholic Church attempts to offer reconciliation for wrongdoing. Monetarily, it has and will serve as a godsend for some who have been abused. For others, it might mean validation and a degree of closure.
However, it is of concern that some who have been abused will be left behind. Some because they have not heard of the program. Some because they were not believed when they reported to the Catholic Church. Yet there are still others who are self-blaming and/or too embarrassed and/or afraid to come forward. Finally, what of those children and vulnerable adults who were not members of the Catholic Church who were abused by a laicized or defrocked priest because he was not reported to the authorities when he was dismissed from ministry?
To some, the Catholic Church has made this offer with good intentions. But consider that the diocese has appointed the administrator of the program. Remember, too, that the Catholic Church does not consider all reports of abuse made to them to be “credible.” This most recent action demonstrates that the Catholic Church continues to be not only its own judge but also its own jury as well. The question remains: In matters of crime, should an institution operate as a closed system, be policing itself? Will all situations be treated, as they would be in a court of law, with fairness and justice? I think not.
Dottie Klammer.
North Chesterfield.
Compensation not enough;
church reform needed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am forever astonished and disgusted by the public’s patience in accepting that compensation (the mighty dollar) is punitive enough for priests found guilty of sexual abuse within the Catholic Diocese of Richmond. Why should these men be exempt from the law of the land? I know stories of grown men whose lives were ruined by these unspeakable acts, while any meaningful connections or relationships sought by them post-abuse were shattered. Entire families are torn apart and the tentacles and despair are so far-reaching, we cannot begin to imagine. These victims, as children, who endured these unspeakable acts, had placed their trust and faith in men who they were taught to turn to for sanctuary. Once gone, to whom do they turn?
Until some kind of reform is established within the Catholic hierarchy, these acts will continue to occur while shuffling priests from church to church only to continue their depraved acts.
Sue Vaught.
Richmond.
