LaRock’s gun numbers: Hyperbole or fact?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reading a recent editorial by Robin Beres, “House Bill 961 won’t end violence,” I am struck by a number of items. I’m not sure what scares me the most. Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, comments that “millions of Virginians will surrender their property or become criminals.” Is this number just typical political hyperbole, or are there really “millions” of Virginians who have these assault-style weapons and/or high-capacity magazines?
The editorial states there is really little in the bill that will truly address public safety or reduce firearms deaths, and that legal firearms owners are not to blame and shouldn’t be penalized. There is no suggestion of a better remedy, only platitudes about getting illegal guns off the streets.
Sometimes the minority has to make a sacrifice for the greater good. Any legislation that gets assault-style weapons off the streets is a start to saving lives. Ask the families of the hundreds/thousands who died after being shot by these assault-style weapons whether this is a good start.
Jeffrey Brownstein.
Manakin-Sabot.
Mental health reform needs bipartisan support
Editor, Times Dispatch:
The firestorm of gun violence in the United States is a barn blazer. Any fire brigade worth its salt would do anything — from hoses to a bucket line — to try and extinguish the inferno. A recent editorial, “House Bill 961 won’t end violence,” offers no solutions. Like a shot-up bucket, it carries no water. The entrenched partisanship in our state and federal governments is no longer “breaking news.”
Next to the editorial, however, appeared a letter from Kevin Green that offered some assistance, such as suggesting background checks and eliminating assault-style weapons with high-capacity magazines.
From hoses and hydrants to a bucket line, even the most dysfunctional fire brigade will do something to extinguish the inferno. Green’s suggestion might be little more than spit to some, but it beats the heck out of just standing there and yelling “Fire!”
Until we see meaningful, bipartisan mental health reform that would help identify, detain and treat those in need before they cause murder and mayhem, “the bloodshed will continue.’’
Scott Duprey.
Hague.
Candidates should play
by rules, win more states
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The New York Yankees outscored the Pittsburgh Pirates 55 runs to 27 (more than 2 to 1) in the 1960 World Series. But the championship banner hangs in Pittsburgh. Why is that? It is because the Pirates won more games, 4 to 3. The Yankees didn’t demand that the rules be changed so that they could carry their run total over to the next game.
As far as presidential elections go, contenders should learn some things from sports. Know the rules. More importantly, play by the rules. They should broaden their support and try to win more states. They know what the rules are. A contender should need to win more than 11 states (the most populous of which total 270 electoral votes), potentially negating the other 78% (39 states). Oppose House Bill 177 and stop the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.
Tom Redfern.
Petersburg.
Electoral College
flawed from its beginning
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Jack Strafford’s recent letter on American exceptionalism torpedoes his main point. As an example of great “debate and compromise,” he cites James Madison justifying the Electoral College by arguing Southern states “could have no influence in the election on the score of the Negroes” and thus deserve special treatment. That is, they were at a disadvantage because they had fewer citizens and their slaves could not vote.
That quote is the smoking gun for why the Electoral College is wrong and should be repealed. It was a “compromise” to appease slave states. Under the Electoral College, their citizens’ votes count more than in larger states. Time has only magnified that discrepancy: the size difference today between larger and smaller states is much greater than in those early days, and so thus is the discrepancy of the difference in the value of their votes.
The Electoral College subverts the universal concept of one person, one vote. All arguments in its favor fail to address this fundamental right of equality, which applies in every other contest around the world, from club president to prime minister. Robin Beres’ column a few weeks ago in favor of the Electoral College also did not mention this basic concept, much less elevate it to the most important fact in the discussion, where it belongs.
A form of welfare and gerrymandering, the Electoral College allows a minority to rule the majority. It is perhaps the biggest exception to American exceptionalism.
Bill Melton.
Henrico.
Equality needed
in adoption laws
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently came across an article discussing whether LGBTQ couples should have the same right to adopt children as heterosexual couples. After researching both sides, I came to the conclusion that since we’re in a growing society on the path to equality, LGBTQ couples should have the same rights to adopt a child.
While some might argue that this is unfair for the child, forcing the child to grow up without heterosexual parents, a homosexual couple has the same capabilities and qualifications as a straight couple. If they can pass the same background checks and qualifications as straight couples, then these prospective parents should equally be able to adopt a child.
The American Adoptions website mentions that more gay couples are adopting. In the past, there have been laws that prevent same-sex couples from adopting a child, but as our society has become accepting, all states have signed on to allow same-sex adoption. In 2014, Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated that same-sex couples can legally adopt in the state of Virginia. Gay couples now are four times more likely to be raising an adopted child and about six times more likely to be raising foster children than straight couples. But the law does have some restrictions, such as only allowing married same-sex couples to adopt jointly, leaving unmarried couples unable to adopt.
LGBTQ couples should be allowed to share the same benefits to parenthood as any other couple. Despite accusations about children being bullied and mistreated, there have been many studies to prove that same-sex parenting does not have a negative effect on the child’s upbringing and social life. While these children might still face lashes of prejudice, our society is changing and it is time that we accept everyone for who they are and give them a fair chance to live a happy, normal life.
Brayden Glen.
Moseley.
